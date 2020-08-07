Nevis Min. of Tourism to hold COVID-19 sensitization sessions for Arts, Craft Vendors and Tourism Retail Operators

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 07, 2020) — In anticipation of the reopening of the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Nevis Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Health, will be conducting a series of COVID-19 sensitization sessions for ALL employees in the Hospitality Industry.

Training for all Arts and Craft Vendors and Tourism Retail Operators will be on Tuesday August 11, 2020, at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).

Please take note of the following schedule and be guided accordingly. Because of COVID-19 guidelines and protocols we must to adhere to the schedule as set. However, if you are unable to attend at your slotted time period kindly call the Ministry of Tourism at 469-0051 or 469-5521 ext. 6444.

Date: Tuesday August 11th 2020

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Who should attend?

All those persons pertaining to or working as Arts and Craft Vendors and Tourism Retail Operators prior to the closer of our borders.