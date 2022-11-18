Nevis Min. of Tourism to host training seminar for certified taxi drivers

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 18, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding a training seminar for certified taxi drivers.

The Ministry of Tourism invites all certified taxi operators to a training seminar that will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).

There will be a morning session, which will start promptly at 8:30 a.m. and an afternoon session, commencing at 2:00 p.m.

Kindly contact the Ministry of Tourism at 469-0051 to register to attend either the morning or the afternoon session.

Please be guided accordingly.