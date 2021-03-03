Nevis Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs to host activities for International Women’s Month

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 03, 2021) – –The Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is set to host a number of activities for International Women’s Month, celebrated annually in March.

Ms. Latoya Jeffers, Assistant Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the NIA, on Wednesday, March 03, 2021, outlined some of the activities planned to celebrate women as leaders.

“On March 07, we will worship at the St. Pauls Anglican Church at 9 a.m. The attire for this is white.

“On March 08, which is actually International Women’s Day, we will celebrate by wearing yellow. We invite the general public to wear something yellow on this day. Women in Construction group will also have a display in the Memorial Square on March 08.

“The theme for that day is ‘Women in Leadership- lifting up each other one woman at a time,” she said.

Other activities include a Non-traditional Occupation for Women Seminar on March 23 at the Gender Affairs conference room; Women’s Month Award Ceremony at NEPAC on March 25; Women in Leadership Forum on March 27 at the St. Pauls Anglican Church Hall; and the Hats, Gloves and Heels Event at the Botanical Gardens also on March 27.

Ms. Jeffers also encouraged women to apply for the Earth University Scholarship, for which the deadline for application has been extended. This too falls under the International Women’s Month activities.

“We are also having an advert for women to apply for the Earth University Scholarship. This scholarship is being offered because of Women’s Month and we want as many persons as possible to fill the application…the deadline has been extended to March 15, so there’s still time for you to apply.

“So please take advantage of this opportunity,” she said.

International Women’s Day 2021 campaign theme is #ChooseToChallenge. Persons are being called on to choose to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality, and choose to seek out and celebrate women’s achievements to collectively help create an inclusive world.