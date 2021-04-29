Nevis Ministry of Human Resources announces India ITEC Training Courses 2021

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 29, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding India ITEC Training Courses 2021.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to advise that the Government of India is conducting additional short training courses under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

The courses and the respective deadlines for applications to be received by the Ministry of Human Resources are as follows:

1.

INSTITUTION

Lovely Professional University

COURSE

Certificate Course in IT tools for Effective Administration

COURSE PERIOD

May 24-28, 2021

Human Resources Deadline

May 12, 2021

REGISTRATION LINK

https://www.itecgoi.in/applicant_getCountry_e-ITEC?salt3=ZTJhY2FkMmE4YzIwMjEtM

2.

INSTITUTION

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER)

COURSE

Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and Technology Transfer

COURSE PERIOD

June 7-11, 2021

Human Resources Deadline

May 26, 2021

REGISTRATION LINK

https://www.itecgoi.in/courses_list?salt3=NjYyOGRkYWVkZjIwMjEtMjAyMg==&salt1=NzExNTVmYzViMzM3NDI=&salt=NGU0MDc1Yzc3NDg1&salt4=YjI3YTYxNDM1ZTM2

3.

INSTITUTION

National Institute Of Health And Family Welfare

COURSE

International E-training virtual course on roll-out of COVID vaccine programme

COURSE PERIOD

May 19 to 20, 2021

Human Resources Deadline

May 7, 2021

REGISTRATION LINK

https://www.itecgoi.in/applicant_getCountry_e-ITEC?salt3=Y2UyYjRmMjljYjIwMjEtMjAyMg==&salt=YzQ4Yzc3YmQ2NzM3Mzk=&salt2=N2M5MDFmOTVmMzI2

4.

INSTITUTION

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

COURSE

International Public Health Management Development Program

COURSE PERIOD

July 12 to 16, 2021

Human Resources Deadline

June 30, 2021

REGISTRATION LINK

https://www.itecgoi.in/courses_list?salt3=ZDE3MmViM2M4NjIwMjEtMjAyMg==&salt1=ZjYxOGE5NDk1ODM3MzM=&salt=N2Y0NWRhZjQwMDE0Ng==&salt4=MTUxYWZmNWM0MzI2

5.

INSTITUTION

Central Scientific Instruments Organization

COURSE

Policies on Biomedical Devices

COURSE PERIOD

May 24 to 28, 2021

Human Resources Deadline

May 12, 2021

REGISTRATION LINK

https://www.itecgoi.in/courses_list?salt3=YTQ2OTdlZmM3ZTIwMjEtMjAyMg==&salt1=MTViYWM5NGE0YjM3NDE=&salt=MGQ5YTM0MjA5YzI5&salt4=ZjE4YThiYmVjYzIy

Kindly note that although there are no particular deadlines for registration, the registration window will close once the stipulated quota of applicants has been achieved.

Interested persons should contact the Ministry of Human Resources for the registration links. Completed online applications must be delivered by the deadlines indicated.

Should you require any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact the following persons:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Email: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com / ronice.williams@niagov.com

Tel: 469-5521 ext. 5163/4