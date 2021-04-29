Nevis Ministry of Human Resources announces India ITEC Training Courses 2021
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 29, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding India ITEC Training Courses 2021.
The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to advise that the Government of India is conducting additional short training courses under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.
The courses and the respective deadlines for applications to be received by the Ministry of Human Resources are as follows:
1.
INSTITUTION
Lovely Professional University
COURSE
Certificate Course in IT tools for Effective Administration
COURSE PERIOD
May 24-28, 2021
Human Resources Deadline
May 12, 2021
REGISTRATION LINK
https://www.itecgoi.in/applicant_getCountry_e-ITEC?salt3=ZTJhY2FkMmE4YzIwMjEtM
2.
INSTITUTION
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER)
COURSE
Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and Technology Transfer
COURSE PERIOD
June 7-11, 2021
Human Resources Deadline
May 26, 2021
REGISTRATION LINK
https://www.itecgoi.in/courses_list?salt3=NjYyOGRkYWVkZjIwMjEtMjAyMg==&salt1=NzExNTVmYzViMzM3NDI=&salt=NGU0MDc1Yzc3NDg1&salt4=YjI3YTYxNDM1ZTM2
3.
INSTITUTION
National Institute Of Health And Family Welfare
COURSE
International E-training virtual course on roll-out of COVID vaccine programme
COURSE PERIOD
May 19 to 20, 2021
Human Resources Deadline
May 7, 2021
REGISTRATION LINK
https://www.itecgoi.in/applicant_getCountry_e-ITEC?salt3=Y2UyYjRmMjljYjIwMjEtMjAyMg==&salt=YzQ4Yzc3YmQ2NzM3Mzk=&salt2=N2M5MDFmOTVmMzI2
4.
INSTITUTION
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
COURSE
International Public Health Management Development Program
COURSE PERIOD
July 12 to 16, 2021
Human Resources Deadline
June 30, 2021
REGISTRATION LINK
https://www.itecgoi.in/courses_list?salt3=ZDE3MmViM2M4NjIwMjEtMjAyMg==&salt1=ZjYxOGE5NDk1ODM3MzM=&salt=N2Y0NWRhZjQwMDE0Ng==&salt4=MTUxYWZmNWM0MzI2
5.
INSTITUTION
Central Scientific Instruments Organization
COURSE
Policies on Biomedical Devices
COURSE PERIOD
May 24 to 28, 2021
Human Resources Deadline
May 12, 2021
REGISTRATION LINK
https://www.itecgoi.in/courses_list?salt3=YTQ2OTdlZmM3ZTIwMjEtMjAyMg==&salt1=MTViYWM5NGE0YjM3NDE=&salt=MGQ5YTM0MjA5YzI5&salt4=ZjE4YThiYmVjYzIy
Kindly note that although there are no particular deadlines for registration, the registration window will close once the stipulated quota of applicants has been achieved.
Interested persons should contact the Ministry of Human Resources for the registration links. Completed online applications must be delivered by the deadlines indicated.
Should you require any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact the following persons:
Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill
Ms. Ronice Williams
Ministry of Human Resources
Nevis Island Administration
Email: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com / ronice.williams@niagov.com
Tel: 469-5521 ext. 5163/4