NIA announces availability of Japanese Postgraduate Scholarships 2021

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 29, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the availability of Japanese Postgraduate Scholarships 2021.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to inform of the Government of Japan’s Postgraduate/Research Scholarships. This Scholarship Programme is available to individuals who are desirous of pursuing studies at Japanese Universities.

Prospective students must be under 35 years of age and have a degree in the relevant field they wish to pursue.

The necessary guidelines, application forms and other requisite documents may be accessed via: https://www.tt.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/MextScholarship.html or https://www.studyinjapan.go.jp/en/smap-stopj-applications-research.html.

Suitable applicants will be required to sit an examination and attend an interview, both of which will be held at the Embassy of Japan in Trinidad. Successful applicants will be selected after careful consideration by the relevant authorities in Japan.

The deadline for applications to be received by the Ministry of Human Resources is May 10, 2021.