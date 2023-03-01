Nevis Premier congratulates newly installed Commissioner of Police James Sutton

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 01, 2023) – Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Head of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has publicly congratulated Commissioner of Police in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Mr. James Sutton, on his ascension to that office.

Commissioner Sutton was installed at a ceremony on February 23, at the Warner Park Stadium in Basseterre. He takes over from Former Commissioner of Police Mr. Hilroy Brandy.

“Let me extend warm congratulations to our new Police Commissioner Mr. James Sutton. I feel particularly pleased that at this appointment because Mr. Sutton’s last sojourn was here as the superintendent in charge of Division C, which is the Nevis Division of the Police Force, and so he is the second Commissioner who would have served here as the officer in charge and we wish Commissioner Sutton all the very best as he now moves forward,” Premier Brantley said at his monthly press conference on February 28, 2023.

The Premier would have worked closely with the former Division after he took up the post as Head of the Nevis Police Division in March 2021, interacting regularly during meetings between the Premier and the top brass of Division C.

“I’m particularly pleased that he served in Nevis so he would understand the needs of the island of Nevis, and we look forward to working closely with him…I always say when the police do a good job then all of us benefit, so we wish Mr. Sutton all the best in his new role.”

Commissioner Sutton, having dedicated over 30 years to law enforcement in various units, was described by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, Minister of National Security as “uncompromisable in the fight against crime”.

In his comments at the installation ceremony Commissioner Sutton vowed, “The Police Force will continue to implement strategies to ensure that our communities continue to be safe places to live, work, do business, and visit.”