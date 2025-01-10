Nevis Premier Mark Brantley and President Xavier Lédée Engage in Bilateral Discussions on St. Barths

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 10, 2025)- Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley visited the French Overseas Territory of St. Barths on Thursday, January 09, where he engaged in wide-ranging bilateral discussions with its President Xavier Lédée at his office in Gustavia.

Premier Brantley, who is the Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), also took the opportunity to meet with Micheline Jacques, Senator to the French Parliament, as well as members of the Comité Territorial de Tourisme de Saint Barthélemy (CTTSB), the owner of and Bruno Magras of Spirit of St. Barth magazine.

Premier Mark Brantley highlighted the productive discussions with the St. Barths tourism officials, focusing on enhancing ties between the islands.

“We had meaningful conversations about fostering greater connectivity with Nevis, increased cooperation, and encouraging the movement of people,” he stated. “Additionally, I had the opportunity to meet the president of St. Barth Commuter, an airline that serves as a vital link between our islands, about expanding airlift.”

One of the highlights of his visit to St. Barths was attending a historic ceremony that celebrated the first winemaking test for an orange wine produced from grapes grown on the island of Nevis.

“The wine was very well received. This milestone represents a blend of innovation and the rich potential of Nevis’ agricultural resources,” he said.

Accompanying the Premier were Mrs. Shawna Lake, Honorary Consul of France in St Kitts and Nevis and from Nevis Mr. Steve Tyson of Nelson’s Spring Water, who introduced his product to several key persons on the island.

Premier Mark Brantley expressed his delight at the opportunity to meet with officials on St. Barths, emphasizing his eagerness to foster closer collaboration and strengthen ties between the two islands.

“My visit to St. Barths was both fruitful and successful, as we established strong bilateral ties and opened new avenues of cooperation between our two islands.”

This statement aligns with Premier Brantley’s recent efforts to strengthen regional relationships, such as his visit to Bermuda in October 2024, where he discussed deepening ties and exploring opportunities in various sectors.