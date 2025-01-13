Nevis Legal Community participates in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Ceremonial Opening of the New Law Year

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 13, 2025) – The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) marked the commencement of the New Law Year on January 10, 2025, with its traditional ceremonial opening proceedings across member states under the theme “Accessibility and Awareness -The ECSC Bridging the Gap Through Community Engagement”.

The ceremonial opening for St. Kitts and Nevis commenced with a church service at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Charlestown, Nevis. The service was officiated by Reverend Canon Yvette Bagnall, who delivered the sermon and offered prayers for the administration of justice, law and order, and those in authority.

The members of the legal fraternity cited the prayer for lawyers.

“May any counsel I give to those who come to me for advice, be in accord with the letter and spirit of the Lord, and never contrary to your word. If you wish to grant me success upon my new life tradition, I pray you to keep me humble and generous.

“May my conduct in law and personal and professional life always reflect your glory.”

The service was followed by a procession to the Theodore L. Hobson K.C. Court building where Resident High Court Judge for Nevis, His Lordship Justice Patrick Thompson Jr., inspected the guard.

This year, the host member state was St. Lucia, where the first scheduled sitting for the Court of Appeal for 2025 will occur. The special court sitting, conducted Acting Chief Justice, His Lordship, the Honourable Mario Michel, was broadcast live from St. Lucia throughout the nine member states and territories.

Attorney General of St. Lucia the Honourable Leslie Mondesir, Attorney Miselle O’Brien of St. Kitts and Nevis, along with other speakers from the various member states and territories of the Eastern Caribbean, also addressed the sitting via the Zoom platform.