Windsong Foundation Donates Large Shipment of School Furniture to the Nevis Ministry of Education

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 13, 2025) – The following is a press release from the Nevis Department of Education:

On Friday, January 10, 2025, representatives of the Ministry of Education et al. unveiled a donation of school furniture gifted by the Windsong Foundation to the Ministry of Education on Nevis.

Through their longstanding partnership with the NIA, the Windsong foundation gifted 995 desks and 845 chairs for all public secondary and primary schools on Nevis.

Over the weekend, both secondary schools received furniture, while the primary schools will receive the furniture in short order.

Permanent Secretary Ms. Zahnela Claxton took the opportunity to express her profound gratitude to Windsong Foundation for the continued investment in the development of education in Nevis.

Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) the Honourable Senator Troy Liburd also thanked Windsong for its generosity.

Also present at the unveiling was Principal Education Officer, Ms. Londa Brown, Deputy PEO, Mr. Juan Williams, and Director of Sports, Mr. Jamir Claxton.

The Windsong Foundation has made significant donations to the Department over the past ten (10) years, gifting six (6) coaster buses to serve as school buses, musical instruments and devices.