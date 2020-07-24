Nevis Premier to host monthly press conference July 30

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 24, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Premier’s Ministry regarding the Premier’s monthly press conference.

Please be advised that the Premier’s monthly press conference will take place on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the Cabinet Room situated on the second floor of the Social Security Building.

During the press conference, Premier Hon. Mark Brantley will update citizens and residents on matters pertaining to Nevis.

The event will be broadcast live via Nevis Television (NTv), Channel 99, Nevis Newscast YouTube channel, Nevis Television Facebook page, VON Radio, Freedom FM, WINNFM, Sugar City Rock, and the THG Network.