Nevis set to welcome visitors from October 31st, special entry requirements in effect for phased reopening

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 23, 2020) — The following is a press release from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) regarding special entry requirements for phased reopening of the island to international visitors.

The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) is pleased to announce a phased reopening of the island to international travellers, starting October 31st, 2020. Visitors must observe strict entry requirement protocols, designed by the twin-island Federation to protect the health and safety of citizens, residents and guests.

International travellers coming from the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Africa, South America, and everyone travelling from outside of the CARICOM member states, must complete the Entry Form on the federal website (www.covid19.gov.kn), submit a negative PCR test completed within 72-hours of travel from an accredited laboratory, undergo a health screening at the airport and download the SKN COVID-19 contact tracing mobile app (to be used for the first 14 days of travel or less).

During their first week on island, visitors are required to vacation in place at their hotel property, where they may interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities. Those staying longer will be required to undergo a PCR-test at their expense on day 7 of their visit. Once the traveller tests negative on day 7, they are allowed, through the hotel’s tour desk, to book select excursions.

Visitors staying longer will be required to undergo a second PCR-test on day 14, at their expense; if they test negative the traveller will be allowed to freely explore the island and mingle with the local population.

“We are looking forward to extending a warm Nevisian welcome to our international visitors, and we are excited that we now have a confirmed date and will shortly be reopening,” said Jadine Yarde, CEO, Nevis Tourism Authority.

“We have made extensive preparations to ensure that our guests are protected while enjoying our superior Nevis vacation experiences, and our stakeholders are protected while delivering the exceptional service and hospitality that we are known for,” she continued.

The Four Seasons Resort, Nevis and the Oualie Beach Resort are the approved hotels for international travellers in this first phase of the reopening.

With the start of both American Airlines service from Miami, and British Airways service from London Gatwick into St. Kitts (SKB) on November 7th, visitors will have easy access to Nevis, via a 10-minute water taxi ride from St. Kitts.

Cape Air is expected to resume service from San Juan directly into Nevis’ Vance W. Amory International Airport (NEV) on November 20th.

In preparation for the reopening, stakeholders in every sector of the industry have been trained in health and safety protocols by the Nevis Tourism Authority and the Nevis Ministry of Health, just one component of a multi-faceted Health Campaign currently underway.

Stakeholders who have completed the training, and businesses which have been inspected and meet the “Travel Approved” criteria, receive their “Travel Approved” Seal, which identifies them as having undergone the mandatory training to meet the minimum health and safety COVID-19 standards.

A series of entertaining and educational jingles, PSAs and billboards remind residents and visitors to follow the basic health and safety protocols of frequent hand washing and or sanitizing, physical distancing and mask wearing.

Masks are required whenever the visitor is outside of their hotel room. Specially branded Nevis Naturally face masks created by the NTA, will be available at the ports on island.

For travel and tourism information on Nevis please visit the Nevis Tourism Authority website at www.nevisisland.com; and follow us on Instagram (@nevisnaturally), Facebook (@nevisnaturally), YouTube (nevisnaturally) and Twitter (@Nevisnaturally).