Preparatory work at Nevis’ Vance W. Amory Int’l Airport on track for border reopening

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 23, 2020) — The preparatory work being done at the Vance W. Amory International Airport in Nevis will be completed in time for the reopening of the country’s borders to international travellers on October 31, 2020.

That is according to Mr. Micahail Manners, Operations Manager at the facility.

On October 23, 2020, during a tour of the work that is being carried out at the airport, Manners explained that in accordance with new COVID-19 sanitation and hygiene guidelines, counters in both the departure and arrival halls have been outfitted with sneeze guards, in addition to the construction of a health desk at the entrance of the facility.

“We’ve made significant improvements here at the Vance W. Amory International Airport and across all ports. The first will be the introduction of a health desk. It will have temperature checks, name taking, hand sanitizer station and wash station. Upon entering the facility you will have to go through this area; you will receive a wrist band that will allow you to move around the facility.

“Then you come into the check-in area. It has been decked out with additional stations, markers on the floors to indicate where you should stand and our desks have been resurfaced with Formica, and sneeze guards using plexiglass, that’s all seven counters,” he said.

Mr. Manners noted that all airline and immigration agents, and security personnel would wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and all counters will have sanitizer stations and COVID-19 hazmat trash bins for disposal of the PPE.

“After completing the health check and check in procedure you would then go the immigration and security area. This area has also been enhanced; counters have been redone. There is protective gear put in place to protect the travellers and security…

“We’re encouraging travellers to come an additional hour earlier to complete the health check process. This will allow for a free flow and no congestion,” he said.

One of the major enhancements to the airport facility is the construction of a health screening facility located immediately east of the Arrival Hall. When completed it will house a waiting room, a laboratory, donning and doffing area, health offices, and restroom facilities.

The Operations Manager also noted that baggage will be handled differently. All incoming and outgoing luggage will go through a fogging disinfection process at the departure and arrival baggage carousels.

Commenting on the work in progress at the Vance W. Amory International Airport, Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley, who is also the Minister of Tourism and Senior Minister of Health, said “It demonstrates the Nevis Island Administration’s resolve to do whatever is necessary to ensure as much as possible that Nevis remains a safe destination for visitors and residents.”