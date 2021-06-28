Nevis Tourism Authority mourns passing of leading hotelier Dr. “Doc” Meguid

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 28, 2021) – The following is a statement issued by the Nevis Tourism Authority on the passing of Dr. Adly Meguid of Mount Nevis Hotel.

The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) joins the wider tourism fraternity in mourning the passing of noted hotelier Dr. Adly Fahmy Abdel Meguid, owner and chairman of the board of the Mount Nevis Hotel, who has died at the age of 92. The Nevis Tourism Authority offers heartfelt condolences to his family and to the staff at Mount Nevis Hotel.

For many years, the NTA has had the privilege of working with the legendary hotelier. Egyptian by birth, “Doc,” as he was affectionately called, following his retirement from the United Nations, where he served as an economist for 25 years, consulted with the government of St. Kitts and Nevis for some six years. During that period, Doc fell in love with the hospitality industry and with Nevis, groundbreaking construction of Mount Nevis Hotel in 1987 and completed 1989, at the time considered the first “modern” hotel on the island.

Doc was a leader with a passion for service excellence and he will be remembered for his approach to building a tourism product, advocating that the guest is of paramount importance, and challenging his staff to always, “place yourself in the shoes of the guest, from arrival to departure,” confident that in so doing, you delivered an unparalleled guest experience that would inspire return visits.

His commitment and loyalty to the people of Nevis and the development of Nevis’ tourism industry is of note. Dr. Meguid was highly respected throughout the industry and was the recipient of numerous awards from the government, the Ministry of Tourism, and a variety of public and private sector entities.

In wishing his immediate family and the wider tourism fraternity strength and comfort as they mourn his passing, the NTA’s CEO Jadine Yarde commented, “Let’s honour Dr. Meguid for pioneering Nevis’ tourism industry by working to build on his legacy in the years ahead.”