NIA launches new services to attract foreign investment

NEVIS INVESTMENT PROMOTION AGENCY (June 28, 2021) – – New services have been added to www.investnevis.org Platform to better enhance Nevis’ ability to attract foreign investment. Now investors can easily find local service providers, exporters and investment opportunities that Nevis has to offer. Phase I of the project was the introduction of www.investnevis.org website which modernized the image of the Nevis Investment Promotion Agency (NIPA) in February 2021.

Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, who is also the Minister of Finance and Foreign Investment in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) said “This new initiative and its rollout is demonstrative of Nevis’ commitment to attracting foreign direct investment by providing investors with a single portal that opens up all of Nevis to them. It is a new and exciting approach that considerably enhances the ease of doing business on Nevis. Our island is open for business and we encourage investors to partner with us to develop our island.”

Mr. Jacob Katsman, Project Manager for the NIA Digital Platform, explained that one of the services that has been added in this Phase II part of the project is the Service Provider Listings.

“When a new investor starts to consider a project in Nevis it is essential to find reliable local service providers. Now investors do not have to rely only on word of mouth referrals but can go to an official government source to find certified service providers under the categories of: Accountant, Architect, Bank, Entertainment Production, General Contractor, Insurance Company, Lawyer, Project Manager, Real Estate Broker, Real Estate Developer, Registered Agent and Surveyor,” said Katsman.

Ms. Kimone Moving, Director of NIPA said that another new service that should help attract investors is the Investment Opportunities Listings. Now NIPA can post investment opportunities in a structured format on the platform and feature the most lucrative opportunities on the home page of www.investnevis.org with a click of a button.

“When a new investment opportunity becomes available, a NIPA staff member can post a new opportunity within 5 minutes and we can advertise it immediately to the world,” added Moving.

International buyers looking for Nevis exporters can now find them under the categories of: Agriculture/Food & Beverage, Apparel/Fashion Accessories, and Building Materials/Manufacturing.

“A local service provider or exporter can go to the www.investnevis.org , click on the ‘Register Here’ button and then upload their profile,” said Moving. Once the registration process is complete, a NIPA staff member will review the profile, verify that the company has a valid business license and will then upload it to the Platform.”

Katsman said that the NIA is continuing work on Phase III which is the most ambitious part of the project. Phase III is the development of the service to enable submission of applications to respective government departments electronically. Using the Platform users would no longer have the hassle of downloading PDF files, printing them, and sending documents via a courier service. The Platform is being designed to capture applicant information via the Internet and to enable fast digital processing.