Businesses in Nevis invited to meet with COVID-19 Task Force

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 24, 2021) — The following is a notice from the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force for businesses on the island.

The Nevis COVID-19 Task Force invites ALL businesses on Nevis to a virtual meeting at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss COVID-19 prevention and control measures that can be adopted or strengthened to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

Kindly make a special effort to attend this very important virtual meeting and take part in the discussion, as we all do our part to keep Nevis safe.

Please contact the Nevis Disaster Management Department at 469-1423 to confirm your attendance.