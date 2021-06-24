Nevisians encouraged to celebrate CARICOM Day/Week 2021

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 24, 2021) – – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is encouraging the people of Nevis to celebrate Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Day 2021, observed on July 05, by participating in the activities planned to mark the occasion. These activities will run from June 28 to July 09, 2021.

The activities–organized by the CARICOM Secretariat under the “I AM CARICOM”–campaign, are being rolled out across Member States to promote the CARICOM identity and spirit of community at national and institutional levels.

According to a communique issued by the Secretariat, “The ‘I AM CARICOM’ campaign is a long-term communications strategy to engage citizens on an ongoing basis…

“The campaign aims to strengthen the CARICOM Identity and Spirit of Community by raising individual consciousness that CARICOM is about each citizen of the Caribbean Community…The campaign seeks to achieve this objective by providing information to increase visibility, awareness and understanding of the Caribbean Community including its geography, institutions, governance structure, policies, and the benefits of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).”

Taking into account COVID-19 protocols in Member States that call for social distancing and prohibit gatherings, some of the proposed activities in celebration of CARICOM Day and CARICOM Week 2021 include the decoration of all workspaces and homes depicting the CARICOM colours and other representations of CARICOM; and persons taking photographs of their surroundings that reflect CARICOM and sharing them on social media including the CARICOM social media pages.

National public broadcasting corporations and private media houses in member states are being encouraged to develop media products to inform their audiences about the CARICOM architecture.

Additionally, CARICOM Youth Ambassadors are encouraged to undertake activities to promote the observance of CARICOM Day to ensure the youth are engaged.

CARICOM works in 15 Member States and five Associate Members to create a community that is integrated, inclusive and resilient; driven by knowledge, excellence, innovation and productivity, where every citizen is secure and has the opportunity to realise his or her potential with guaranteed human rights and social justice; and contributes to, and shares in, its economic, social and cultural prosperity; a community which is a unified and competitive force in the global arena.

St. Kitts and Nevis has been a member of CARICOM since July 26, 1974.