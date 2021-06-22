Premier Brantley to host monthly press conference on June 29

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 22, 2021) – – Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will host his next monthly press conference at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The press conference will be held at the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Cabinet Room on the second floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate, where Premier Brantley will provide an update on matters pertaining to Nevis. Members of the press will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The press conference will be broadcast live on the Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel. It will also be available on Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio, Freedom FM and WINN FM.