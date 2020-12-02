Nevis Water Department advises of early closure

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 02, 2020) — The following is an advisory from the Nevis Water Department in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding early closures.

Nevis Water Department would be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the following days:

Thursday, December 03, 2020

Friday, December 04, 2020

We apologies for any inconvenience this may cause to the General Public.

We would return to regular hours on Monday, December 07, 2020.

For emergencies contact: (869) 665-9061 or (869) 765-5391.

Thanks for your understanding.