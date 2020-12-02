Nevis Water Department advises of early closure
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 02, 2020) — The following is an advisory from the Nevis Water Department in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding early closures.
Nevis Water Department would be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the following days:
- Thursday, December 03, 2020
- Friday, December 04, 2020
We apologies for any inconvenience this may cause to the General Public.
We would return to regular hours on Monday, December 07, 2020.
For emergencies contact: (869) 665-9061 or (869) 765-5391.
Thanks for your understanding.