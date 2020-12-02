Empire Sports Club, Ministry of Social Development treat seniors to annual Christmas outing

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 02, 2020) — The Empire Sports Club has once again partnered with the Ministry of Social Development to treat seniors from the Hanley’s Road community to their annual Christmas outing.

On December 01, 2020, Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Community Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and President of the sports club joined 17 seniors for an island tour, which included a luncheon at the Golden Rock Inn.

He said despite most of the Club’s usual activities being curtailed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the seniors had been looking forward to Tuesday’s event.

“This year marks 16 years since the seniors of Hanley’s Road have been taken out on this outing. We know this is a year where we have the COVID pandemic but we decided that this year couldn’t pass, pandemic or no pandemic, unless the seniors get their outing.

“We would have done a lovely tour around the island and a lot of the seniors would have gone to places they have never gone before…What we would try to do is go off road and go to places they are not accustomed to going, and so they would have seen several new spots. In particular, they went up to the Fern Hill area and they were quite amazed to see what has been taking place up there,” he said.

Mr. Evelyn thanked the management and staff of the Golden Rock Inn for hosting the luncheon, noting that for those seniors who could not make the outing, he would personally deliver lunch at their homes.

Mrs. Mildred Tyson and Mr. Rueben Williams, two of the seniors in the group, thanked Mr. Evelyn and the Ministry for organizing and sponsoring the activity.

Mrs. Tyson said, “It’s something we look forward to. We enjoyed everything. I had fun and I enjoyed it because I like to go out.”

Mr. Williams said, “I’m glad to be here again. We went up and down and then ended up here for a lovely lunch. So thanks to everyone and we’ll see them again next year, God’s willing.”

Mr. Keith Glasgow, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development and Ms. Joyce Moving, Deputy Director of Social Services, Seniors Division, delivered brief remarks ahead of the luncheon. Both expressed pleasure at seeing the older persons out having a good time and socializing with each other.

Also present at the luncheon was Ms. Trudy Prentice, Deputy Coordinator, Seniors Division of the Social Services Department.