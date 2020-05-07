Nevis Water Department installs drop box to facilitate cheque payments

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 07, 2020) — The Nevis Water Department is now offering its clients who settle their accounts via a cheque a more efficient and less time consuming manner in which to do so.

Effective immediately, customers who wish to drop off their cheque payments have been provided with a drop box which is located by the door above the main entrance at the Billing Office in Charlestown.

Please ensure that the following information is stated: