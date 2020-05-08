OAS offering students COVID-19 emergency aid  

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 08, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding emergency aid from the Organization of American States (OAS) for Undergraduate and Graduate students pursuing studies in the United States of America.

As part of the efforts of the Executive Secretariat for Integral Development of the Organization of American States (OAS) to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rowe Fund has launched a scholarship fund to support international students from Latin American and Caribbean countries, currently completing their studies in the United States, and who are facing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.

For more information, please visit: www.oas.org/en/rowefund

For questions, please e-mail: rowefund@oas.org

To apply, please visit: http://www.oas.org/en/rowefund/ListOfDocument.asp