Four Nevis patients cleared of COVID-19, top health official urges Nevisians to continue following health protocols

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 08, 2020) –– The four persons in Nevis who had contracted COVID-19 have been declared free of the disease which has been plaguing the world for the past few months and has resulted in millions of lives lost.

However, Dr. Judy Nisbett, Chairman of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force, while making the announcement at the Nevis COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre Briefing on Thursday May 07, 2020, warned that the fully recovered cases should not serve as a signal for Nevisians to become complacent. She urged them to continue to follow the guidelines provided by Ministry of Health officials in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

“I want to emphasise though that because all of the cases we have had to date have recovered and we have not had a positive case in the last 30 days, this does not mean we assume that there are no more cases on Nevis and that we no longer take all precautions. We continue to test persons who meet the case definitions. It simply does not mean we are all clear of cases.

“We, therefore, ask persons to continue the measures that we have been discussing over time, such as physical distancing or, which is sometimes referred to as safe distancing of six feet, when you are among persons who are not of your household.

“Wear a face mask or cloth face covering when in public places and ensure that when wearing these that they cover both your nose and your mouth. Wash your hands often and wash thoroughly with soap and water, and if soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitiser containing no less than 60 per cent ethyl alcohol. Practise respiratory etiquette and if you have respiratory symptoms, stay at home so that you do not expose others.

“If you need to see a healthcare provider, please call before visiting their office, the health centre or the hospital. Say what your symptoms are so that they can prepare to receive you,” she said.

Dr. Nisbett, who is also the Medical Officer of Health in the NIA, used the opportunity to thank all who have been instrumental in the fight against COVID-19 on the island: the members of the Health Emergency Operations Centre; the Nevis Emergency Operations Centre; the staff of the Nevis Disaster Management Department; the officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police, Nevis Division; the staff of Community Health Nursing; the matron and staff at the Alexandra Hospital, especially the staff who volunteered to work on the Isolation Ward; and the hospital’s medical chief of staff and the other doctors who have volunteered to work at the check points.