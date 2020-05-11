Applications for MUA/NIA scholarship open

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 11, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Health regarding applications for the MUA/NIA Scholarship 2020-2021 cycle.

The Medical University of the Americas (MUA) and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is accepting applications for the MUA/NIA Scholarship 2020-2021 cycle from May 11 to June 26, 2020.

Two MUA/NIA Scholarships will be awarded towards the pursuit of undergraduate studies which lead to a degree at an accredited higher learning institution.

Preference will be given to qualifying schools within the Caribbean region including the University of the West Indies and the University of Technology.

Applicants interested in pursuing Medicine at the Medical University of the Americas are also eligible for this scholarship.

Eligibility Requirements

Must be at least eighteen (18) years of age

Must be a citizen of St. Kitts/Nevis

Must have at least five (5) CXC CSEC passes including Mathematics, English and one (1) Science

Must be active in community service

Priority Areas for 2020-2021 include but are not limited to:

Nutrition

Optometry

Dental Hygiene

Environmental Health

Health Education

Biomedical Engineering

Occupational /Speech Therapy

Supply Chain Management (Health)

Health Information Management

Chemistry

Special Education

Social Work

Occupational Health & Safety

MUA /NIA Scholarships will be awarded to begin studies during the period August 2020 to February 2021.

For further information on the application process please contact the Ministry of Health at:

min.health @niagov.com or 469-5221 ext. 6490/6491/6492.