Nevis Water Department issues early closure notice for August 19

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 17, 2022) – – The following is a notice from the Nevis Water Department regarding early closure on Friday, August 19, 2022:

 

Please be advised that the Nevis Water Department Billing Division will be opened from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Normal working hours will resume on Monday, August 22, 2022.

The Department apologizes in advanced for any inconvenience caused to our customers.

