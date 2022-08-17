Nevis Water Department advises of planned outage in St. John’s

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 17, 2022) – – The following is an advisory from the Nevis Water Department regarding a planned water outage on Friday, August 19, 2022

The Nevis Water Department wishes to advise the general public of a water interruption slated for Friday, August 19, 2022 between the hours 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in St. John’s Parish. The vicinity affected by the water outage will be Bath Village.

The Nevis Water Department would like to apologize for any inconvenience this interruption may cause to our consumers.

Thanks for your understanding.