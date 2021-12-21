Nevis Water Department schedules opening hours for Christmas Season

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 21, 2021) — The following is a notice from the Nevis Water Department (NWD) regarding opening hours for the Christmas Season.

The Nevis Water Department will be opened from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the following days – Friday December 24 and Friday December 31, 2021.

Regular operating hours will resume on Tuesday, January 04, 2022.

The Nevis Water Department wishes to apologize for any inconvenience the early closure may cause.