Nevis Water Department to replace inoperative meters in some areas

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 16, 2024)– The following is a public notice from the Nevis Water Department:

The Nevis Water Department (NWD) has announced that it will be replacing several inoperative water meters throughout its system network.

The exercise seeks to replace meters that are currently not working with new units.

As part of our commitment to providing you with the best service and ensuring accurate billing, the Nevis Water Department will replace old water meters throughout our service area. This initiative will enhance our system’s efficiency and improve water conservation efforts.

“Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work to improve our services.”

The NWD team will be in the areas of Main Street, Bath Village, Stoney Grove, Barnes Ghaut, Jones Estate, Fountain, New Castle, Montpelier, Pond Hill, Cole Hill and Cherry Garden effective Tuesday, December 17th, through Friday, December 20th, 2024. Consumers whose meters will be changed out and those in close proximity may experience brief interruptions to their service during the process.

Customers with any questions or concerns regarding the meter replacement process are encouraged to contact the NWD customer service department at (869) 665-9061 / (869) 765-5319 or neviswaterdepartment@gmail.com.