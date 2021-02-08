Nevis Water Department undergoing changes in 2021 to better serve public

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 08, 2021) — The Nevis Water Department (NWD) will undergo changes in its operations throughout 2021, in an effort to improve on deficient areas which were brought to the fore by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Tonya Bartlette, Manager of the NWD made the disclosure while delivering remarks at a retreat for staff recently, at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).

“In 2021, there will be a few rollouts. The first being the launching our E-payment portal for customers to pay their bills online and a website for the department. This initiative is long overdue but we are almost there. We will also be launching an updated billing software with features such as e-billing in an effort to conserve paper. This will be our way of saving paper and also reducing costs and decrease our carbon footprint.

“We will also be having some structural changes in terms of the reporting lines. The Nevis Water Department is a small business and should have an organizational structure that reflects such to better serve both internal and external customers,” she said.

The department will also be focusing on documenting its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)for the entire department. The manager noted that work in that area is ongoing and minor adjustments may be made to ensure efficiency.

Ms. Bartlette noted that date collection is another area which will come under sharp focus, since the world is now data driven.

“This is the direction that the Nevis Water Department is heading. Decisions must be made based on data as this would prevent us from making blind or uninformed decisions.

“Information collected will drive us to make decision not because we want to do something but because we should, as something may be needed to enhance our product. Data will also serve as a means for future generations to continue to build the Nevis we love on the solid foundation that we have laid,” she said.

The NWD Manager stated that they would also continue to collaborate with other departments and organisations.

“Currently, we are collaborating with the Nevis Fire Department in mapping our fire hydrants island wide in hopes to improve our fire hydrant network.

“We are also collaborating with the GIS [Geographical Information Unit] Unit, Public Works [Department] and the IT [Information Technology] Department in other mapping projects. This will enable us to produce maps of our system to enhance our planning capabilities,” she said.

Ms. Bartlette underscored the need for training and explained that provisions are being made to accommodate online training for staff.

“The Caribbean Water and Sewage Association (CAWASA), is hosting a full year of training sessions which covers the entire department. This would be delivered virtually as Covid-19 has restricted travel and interactive face-to-face learning.

“With this in mind and in an effort to have this knowledge sharing experience, a conference/training room will be set up to accommodate all staff of the Nevis Water Department. Team members will be made aware of the designated dates and times for these trainings,” she said.