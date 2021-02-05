MSR Media begins casting Nevisians for the movie ‘One Year Off’

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 05, 2021) – – MSR Media, the production company filming ‘One Year Off’ on the island of Nevis, has issued a casting call to select Nevisians for various roles in the movie.

The comedy film, the first of a two-movie production deal between MSR Media and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is set to begin production within the next few weeks. Several locals have already been hired for the pre-production process.

Speaking with the Department of Information on February 5, Nevis Premier, Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance, Foreign Investment and Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) encouraged locals to take up the opportunity to be part of this historic venture and earn some money.

“I’m encouraging locals both here in Nevis and in St. Kitts to take advantage of the opportunities that this presents, both for acting, those who have the acting bug, but also of course they will be hiring additional people to assist with various roles during this filming period which ought to extend until May.

“We know that jobs are difficult and so we hope that persons will take advantage of this opportunity not only to make some money, but also expose themselves to this new industry that we are seeking to build,” he said.

The Premier emphasized that the NIA entered into the movie deal as part of its economic recovery plan to have persons employed and to generate revenue for Nevis.

“We are very excited about this new thrust that Nevis has made into film and film production as we try to diversify our economy and attract new and different investment,” he said.

He highlighted that approximately one million US dollars will be directly injected into the local economy as result of having the cast and crew for the movie filming and staying in Nevis for about four months.

Phillippe Martinez, producer of the film, told the Department of Information it was very important to him to have Nevisians featured in the movie.

“In every film the casting of the supporting artistes who will appear in the film is a very exciting time. In this case it is even more so as this is a wonderful way to meet the people of Nevis.

“I insisted that we want to use real people in the film; people who will appear in the film in their real jobs such as sellers in the farmers’ market, shoppers, restaurant owners, and bartenders.

“It will be a great pleasure to introduce them to the new film industry in Nevis and a wonderful way for the filmmakers to include the people of Nevis in the making of films here,” he said.

MSR Media is casting persons with previous acting or modeling experience for three speaking roles in the movie.

Robyn, a female 30-40 years old; Joseph, a male 25 -30 years old; and Farah, a female 30-35 years old.

Interested persons should send a recent photo and resume to Marie@msrmedia.co.uk

The production company is also casting for supporting actors or non-speaking roles.

They are also seeking 40 to 50 men and women ages 30 to 60 of diverse backgrounds for relaxed fun atmosphere scenes; 40-50 local men and women, including farmers and vendors, for market scenes; 40-50 local men and women for beach bar scenes.

Interested persons are asked to send a recent photo and contact information to Marie@msrmedia.co.uk

All persons cast for the film will be paid for their roles.