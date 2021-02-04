Premier Brantley extols service of retiring Matron Dias, Assistant Matron Scarborough

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 04, 2021) — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has publicly extolled retiring Matron of the Alexandra Hospital Aldris Dias and Assistant Matron Jessica Scarborough for their years of stellar service to Nevis’ healthcare sector.

During his weekly radio talk show “On the Mark” which aired February 03, 2021, the Premier expressed his gratitude and that of his administration for the two healthcare officials’ contribution to the health of the Nevisian community.

“There is no language that I can employ… words would not be sufficient to express the gratitude of my government and the gratitude of the people of Nevis to Matron Dias and Assistant Matron Scarborough. They have served us with distinction.

“And I want to say thank you to those who have served for decades and have done so with distinction,” he said.

The Premier described Matron Dias as a complete and compassionate professional.

“She was par excellence. She was someone, who in my view, was the crème de la crème. I will miss her personally, and I know the hospital will miss her, and I know Nevis will miss her in terms of her role as matron of our hospital.

“She epitomized professionalism. She epitomized service. Matron Dias … I know these words are not sufficient but thank you,” he said.

Premier Brantley also lauded Assistant Matron Scarborough’s dedication to her field, highlighting her work in the fight against prostate cancer.

“Jessica Scarborough, Assistant Matron – solid as a rock- has done so much in terms of prostate screening here on the island. That’s what I would always remember her for, encouraging our men to know their status and as a consequence of her efforts and others, we’ve seen the incidence of prostate cancer fall on the island of Nevis.

“Thank you for your service to health. Thank you for your service to the Alexandra Hospital. Thank you for your service to the people of Nevis,” he said.

Mr. Brantley also congratulated the new Matron-designate Chandreka Persaud Wallace, and Assistant Matron-designates Dhaima Golding and Gracelyn Hanley. He first announced their imminent appointments during his monthly press conference on January 28, 2021.

“Let me congratulate these three young Nevisian nurses, nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis, who are the ones tipped to take the institution Alexandra Hospital forward,” he said.