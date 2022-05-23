Nevis Water Department urges conservation as rationing schedule implemented

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 23, 2022) – – the following is a notice from the Nevis Water Department regarding the newly implemented water management schedule

The Nevis Water Department is kindly asking customers on the Northern side of the island to practice water conservation methods as we are experiencing water supply issues due to prolonged dry spell. The Department implemented a water management schedule which commenced Saturday, May 21 between the hours of 10:00 pm to 4:00 am. Please note that from Sunday, May 22 the water management schedule will commence at 8:00 pm to 4:00 am until further notice.

The areas to be affected are:

Maddens

Butlers

Brick Kiln

Potworks

Barnaby

Liburd Hill

Camps

Fountain

Mt. Lily

Nisbett Settlement

New Castle

Shaws Road

Lower Westbury

Upper and Lower Jones Estate to Oualie

Cades Bay

Clifton Estate

Colquohoun Estate

Persons are also urged to exercise all water conservation practices such as using recycled water for lawns, and monitoring domestic water use in your homes which includes baths, brushing teeth, washing of dishes, clothes and the washing of vehicles.

The Nevis Water Department apologizes for the inconvenience this may cause to our citizens and residence in the areas.