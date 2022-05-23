NIA, Taiwan ICDF empower twenty-four women to become entrepreneurs in the beauty industry

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 23, 2022) – – Twenty-four women are now equipped to launch or enhance their own businesses in the beauty industry, having completed a ten-day Beauty Entrepreneurship Seminar hosted by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Small Enterprise Development Unit (SEDU) and Taiwan ICDF Women’s Employment, Entrepreneurship and Financial Inclusion Project (WEEFIP).

The women, who ranged in age from 17 years to 76 years, were awarded certificates of completion on May 20, 2022 during a closing ceremony at the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union conference room.

His Excellency Michael Lin, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis distributed the certificates. He said it was his honour to witness the achievement of the twenty-four outstanding participants as the Nevis government and its partners keep striving for development and a more inclusive, empowering and prosperous society.

“I believe the course over the past two weeks has opened some new doors for your career or sharpened your skills if you had already entered this line of work. I would like to offer my most sincere congratulations to you all for your personal and professional growth and also, to the island of Nevis, for cultivating yet another cohort of self-made women entrepreneurs.

“As we celebrate this milestone in capacity building and economic revitalization we are bearing in mind that such progress was made possible by the excellent partnership of our two countries including the funding by the Government of Taiwan as well as the joint teamwork on the ground by the staff of SEDU,” he said.

Mrs. Angela Delpeche, Senior Business Development Officer at SEDU, commended the participants for availing themselves of the opportunity for training. She also thanked the Taiwan ICDF for partnering with SEDU on its journey of creating new businesses in the non-traditional sectors, noting that the fashion and beauty industry is one of the most lucrative and productive industries worldwide.

“It is my hope that following this training you will now conceptualize and or enhance your business model, and I assure you that SEDU stands ready to assist. Our main objective at the end of these seminars is to create entrepreneurs equipped with the necessary skillsets. I am sure now each of you has the ability to develop a successful business and transform the beauty sector.”

Ms. Tanisha Browne, one of the successful participants, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the organisers- including Ms. Rhonda Thompson, Business Development Officer

At SEDU; sponsors, facilitators- including Ms. Sherry Gajor of Sherrys’ Beauty World; lecturers and presenters- including the Taiwanese facilitators who presented to the group virtually.

She further stated that the participants were grateful to learn, develop and practice requirements within the industry.

“The information and knowledge you passed on to us was greatly appreciated and well received. I am excited to put this knowledge into practice,” she said.

In addition to hands-on training in massage therapy, natural hair care, cosmetology, skin and nail care, over the course of the seminar representatives from a number of local institutions taught the women about sound business financial practices, taxes, social security, insurance, and other aspects of start-up business operations and management skills as an entrepreneur.

Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Industry, Trade and Consumer Affairs, was unable to attend the closing ceremony due to other commitments. He had however attended the seminar during one of the training sessions, and extended congratulations to the women.

The Premier lauded the collaboration between the NIA and the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), which made the seminar possible. He stated that the Nevis Island Administration continues to use every possible avenue “to empower our people, especially our women and our small businesses”.