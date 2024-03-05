Nevis wins 2024 Leeward Island Debating Competition; debate team receives heroes’ welcome home

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 04, 2024)- The six members of the Nevis debate team returned home to a heroes’ welcome on Monday, March 04, following an outstanding victory at the 52nd Leeward Islands Debating Competition (LIDC52) on March 03, 2024 in St. Kitts.

LIDC52 was held at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel Conference Room from February 29 to March 03.

On March 01 Team Nevis’ Mr. Hrishikesh Srinivasan and Ms. Kaylana Parry defeated Team Montserrat in the first round with Mr. Srinivasan being adjudged Best Speaker. Facing defending champion Team St. Maarten in the semi-finals on March 02, Team Nevis, ably represented by Ms. D’Rhys Stanley and Ms. Tyiana Williams, secured its spot in the finals. Ms. Williams captured the Best Speaker award for the debate.

Team Nevis, represented by Ms. Mikaela Maynard and Mr. Jeran Webb, defeated Team St. Kitts in a nail-biting final debate on March 03. Ms. Maynard was adjudged Best Speaker in the finals.

Ms. Lauchele Herbert, Ms. Khalia Huggins Simmonds, and Mr. Jayden Liburd formed part of Team Nevis as stand-by debaters.

On Monday Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) the Honourable Troy Liburd led a large contingent to welcome the team back to Nevis when they arrived at the Oualie Beach pier.

This was followed by a motorcade procession to Charlestown with the team transported in a Cadillac Escalade SUV.

The Ministry of Education hosted a welcome ceremony at the Cicely Grell-Hull Dora Stevens Netball Complex to pay tribute to the Nevis Literary and Debating Society debaters. Minister Liburd praised the team’s performance and also commended the teachers and other stand-by debaters for their hard work.

He congratulated the team on securing Nevis’ 12th LIDC win to give Nevis the distinction of the island with the most LIDC championships under its belt.

“We have a lot of talent here in Nevis. I must say that the quality and the standard of the debates were high but Nevis was in a class of its own. Nevis won big every night.

“I think all our speakers were excellent and I believe we can all be proud that overall Nevis was far and away the best team on every single night and I want to congratulate our debaters,” he said.

Nevis Literary and Debating Society president Ms. D’Rhys Stanley spoke to the long hours of preparation leading up to and during the competition. She expressed her gratitude to the members of staff who worked along with the team, and their support team that helped raised funds and traveled to St. Kitts to cheer the team on during the entire debate.

High commendation for the Nevis Sixth Form College students also came from their principal Mrs. Nicola Thompson-Parris and Deputy Principal and debate coach Mrs. Kerlyn David. The school leaders registered profound thanks to all individual and corporate sponsors, parents, supporters and other well wishers.

Also present at the ceremony were Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Human Resources, Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and other representatives from the Ministry and Department of Education.

Minister Liburd assured that the NIA, in conjunction with private sector partners, is planning further tangible gestures of appreciation for the Nevis Debate Team.