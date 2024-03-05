“A Taste of Hollywood” Acting Masterclass attracts large number of participants

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 05, 2024)- The Nevis Investment Promoting Agency (NIPA) hosted “A Taste of Hollywood” acting masterclass with award-winning Caribbean-American actress Juliette Jeffers at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park on March 02-03, 2024, exposing some 28 local individuals to the craft.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister responsible for the Film Industry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), was pleased at the collaboration between NIPA, the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA), the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation (NCDF), and main sponsor the Four Seasons Resort, Nevis on this initiative.

He registered his satisfaction with the number of participants and encouraged them to put the skills they learned from the two-day workshop into practice in their everyday lives.

“Whatever you do I think you need to hone the craft, even if it’s at home in your mirrors.

“It is my hope that one day somebody or somebodies from Nevis are going to be on the world stage in a play, in a movie, in something, and we will all be able to say it started right here on the island of Nevis during Covid and we’re now building on it with some of our experts, local talent like Miss Juliette Jeffers.”

Premier Brantley thanked Ms. Jeffers for contributing to the development of Nevisians interested in the acting field.

“Thank you very much. You don’t know how important it is to us. We are hopeful that when the history of Nevis in film is written that certainly there will be a chapter dedicated to you and to what you are doing here at this acting class,” he said during the opening ceremony.

Ms. Jeffers, who revealed that her father was born and raised in Butler’s Village, Nevis, said she had felt compelled for some time to give back to her people by way of acting classes.

“These are my roots and this is where I’m meant to be. I’m so excited to be here and teach you a little bit of what I know. I’m very honoured to be here and work with you guys.

“Years ago I had this idea that it would be great to teach acting here, and then when I heard about MSR Media coming here I thought if they’re bringing films here I don’t want my people to just be in the background, I want my people to have prominent roles in these films.”

Also delivering comments at the opening ceremony were Mr. Pheon Jones, Director of Sales and Marketing at the NTA and Mr. Billy Cueto, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort, Nevis.

Over the two days Ms. Jeffers instructed the group on the basics of acting, which included improvisation, character development, scene study, memorization techniques, and on-camera techniques.