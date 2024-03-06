Public consultation on VAIA set for March 14 in St. James’

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 06, 2024)- The following is a public notice by the Premier’s Ministry:

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will hold another in the series of public consultations regarding the proposed plans for the upgrade and expansion of the Vance W. Amory International Airport on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

This public consultation will be held at the Franklyn Browne Community Centre from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The general public is invited to attend to offer their suggestions and recommendations.