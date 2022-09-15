Nevis women taking advantage of Microtrade Purchases, Sales Skills Training workshop

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 15, 2022) — Ms. Latoya Jeffers, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), says the inclusion of women in every facet of economic life is critical to economic growth in any society.

The Assistant Secretary’s comment came while delivering remarks on behalf of Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs, to declare open a three-week training workshop titled “Microtrade Purchases & Sales Skills Training” at the Ingle Blackett Conference Room in Charlestown on September 12, 2022.

“You play a crucial role in creating long-term prosperity for your family, community and country. That is why it is imperative that women be set on the path to entrepreneurship.

“Through partnerships such as these, it is hoped that we create a proud legacy of women’s economic empowerment and women leadership. I implore you to learn as much as you can and ensure that you put your best foot forward. You are building a better and brighter future not only for other women, but the whole economy of Nevis. I am indeed happy that we are able to contribute to your achieving your goals and I am proud this morning of all of you,” she said.

The event is being hosted by the NIA through the Small Enterprise Development Unit (SEDU) and the Department of Gender Affairs in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan). Ms. Jeffers described the partnership between the two countries as a testament to their enduring commitment to women’s economic empowerment.

She stated that they will continue to support women’s growth as entrepreneurs, business owners, managers, employees, and leaders given that women are breaking barriers worldwide.

The Assistant Secretary pointed to the success of microtrade in countries like Singapore and Hong Kong, adding that the same could be done on Nevis.

“Women are breaking barriers by becoming entrepreneurs and thriving in the world of business. Today is significant because we have 33 women who now want to launch into microtrade purchases and sales entrepreneurship…

“Through international trade there will be economic improvement. Microtrade is utilized in places such as Singapore and Hong Kong who have escaped from poverty as a result. In order for us here on Nevis is to be successful in accomplishing what these countries have, we have to educate our people. This is why we are here today to start your three weeks training which will take you a step closer to realizing your dreams,” she said.