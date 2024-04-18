Nevis Youth Impact 12 nominations open for May and June

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 18, 2024)- The Department of Youth in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has issued a call for nominations for Youth Impact 12 Awards 2024 for the months of May and June.

Nominations are now open for awards in the areas of Extraordinary Youth in Agriculture for the month of May, and Youth in the Arts for the month of June. The deadlines for nominations are April 26, 2024 and May 24, 2024, respectively.

May: Extraordinary Youth in Agriculture:

Youth who use their knowledge and appreciation of agriculture to improve the agriculture sector Youth who seek to develop their repertoire of skills to enhance the agriculture sector

3. Youth who devote their time to improve the lives around them through health benefits, employment creation, school or community display and involvement

June: Youth in the Arts:

Youth who are voluntarily involved in the performance, visual, media and culinary arts

2. Youth who have assisted in promoting the awareness of the arts Youth who have successfully attempted to transmit their talents to others

To nominate an outstanding youth persons can visit the Department of Youth office at Bath Plain, Charlestown, to collect a nomination form.

For the months of January to April the Department accepted nominations for Youth in Entrepreneurship; Youth in Technology; Sports Excellence; and Youth Development.

The remaining categories for the months of July to December are Youth in Cultural and Historical Preservation; Health and Wellbeing; National Pride; Education and Lifelong Learning; Safety, Security and Protection; and Volunteerism.

The aim of the Youth Impact 12 Awards is to highlight youth excellence by recognizing the indelible contribution of young persons to nation building.