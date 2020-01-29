NEVLEC advises of planned power outage January 30th

NIA CHARLESTOWN Nevis (January 29, 2020) — The following is an advisory from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding a planned power outage on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

NEVLEC wishes to advise residents of Beaumont to Montpelier via Cox Village and Lower Cole Hill that there will be an outage on Thursday 30, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This interruption is up to upgrade poles and lines in the Montpelier area and to facilitate a tree trimming exercise from Lower Cole Hill to the Botanical Gardens of Nevis.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize to its customers for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.