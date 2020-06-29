NEVLEC advises of planned power outage July 1st

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 29, 2020) — The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) wishes to advise customers on the Gingerland Feeder from Liburd Hill to New River, that there will be a power outage on July 01, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Customers in Barnaby and areas in close proximity will have their service interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The purpose of the power outage is to facilitate the upgrade of High Voltage poles and Low Voltage lines in the area of Fountain Ghaut.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.