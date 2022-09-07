NEVLEC advises of power outage on September 08

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 06, 2022) — The following is a power outage notice from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) scheduled for Thursday, September 08, 2022.

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers located on the Charlestown 1 feeder inclusive of the areas from Sports Zone to TDC (Pinneys) that there will be an outage on Thursday, September 08, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

This outage is to facilitate the transfer of High Voltage Lines in the area.

Please note that the electricity supply may be interrupted later or restored earlier than the scheduled times outlined above.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience this outage may cause, and continues to encourage our customers to safeguard their equipment/appliances.

For more information on this outage kindly contact our Emergency Department at (869) 662-5811 or (869) 469- 9100.