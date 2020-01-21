NEVLEC advises of power outages on January 22nd, 23rd and 24th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 21, 2020) — The following is an advisory from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding power outages on January 22nd, 23rd and 24th.

Please note that there will be an interruption in the electricity supply on Wednesday January 22, 2020, from 9:00 a.m.-2:00.p.m. affecting customers from Brick Kiln to Liburd Hill via Barnaby.

This interruption is necessary to allow NEVLEC to undertake pole and line maintenance and upgrades which will include the relocation of transformers on either side of St. James’ Anglican Church.

Please note that there will be an interruption in the electricity supply on Thursday January 23, 2020, from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. affecting customers from Spring Hill Road to Cottle Long Path via Oualie.

This interruption is necessary to allow NEVLEC to carry out tree trimming in the Jones Estate area in the vicinity of the Gin Trap and to install equipment that will help improve system efficiency and the quality of the supply to customers on the end of the Cotton Ground Feeder.

Please note that there will be an interruption in the electricity supply on Friday January 24, 2020, from 3:00 a.m.-6:00 a.m. affecting customers in the Camps area.

This interruption is necessary to allow NEVLEC to install equipment that will help improve system efficiency and the quality of the supply to customers in Camps.

NEVLEC apologizes to all its valued customers for any inconvenience caused during this interruption.