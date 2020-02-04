NEVLEC advises of scheduled power outage for February 5

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS ( , 2020) — The following is an advisory from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC), regarding a planned power outage for , 2020.

NEVLEC wishes to advise residents of Cotton Ground to Westbury via Cades Bay including Jones Estate that there will be an outage on , 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The interruption is up to facilitate the replacement of transformers in the Cades Bay area and tree trimming from Jones Estate to the lower end of Westbury Road.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize to its customers for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.