Nevis Water Department advises of service interruption on February 8

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 6, 2020) — The following is a notice from the Nevis Water Department, regarding a scheduled interruption in the water supply.

The general public is asked to take note that there will be an interruption to the water supply in lower Craddock Road, from the Church of God of Prophecy to the intersection on the island main road. This includes the areas northwards of the St. Paul’s Anglican Church to the former Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Pinney’s.

Motorists travelling into Charlestown, via the island main road, in the vicinity of the St. Paul’s Anglican Church, and through lower Craddock Road, are asked to be guided accordingly. The interruptions will commence at 7 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The water supply and the normal flow of traffic is expected to be reinstated by 2 p.m.

The Nevis Water Department apologizes for the inconvenience these activities will cause.