Recent university graduates invited to NIA Recognition Ceremony 2019-2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 7, 2020) — The Nevis Island Administration, through the Ministry of Human Resources and the Ministry of Education, is planning to host the 2nd Annual Graduates Recognition Ceremony on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

This recognition ceremony is to honour Nevisian university graduates of 2019-2020, who have returned to contribute to the development of the Federation.

As such, graduates are invited to email or deliver a copy of their certificate(s) to the Ministry of Human Resources by Friday, February 14, 2020.