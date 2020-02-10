NEVLEC announces planned power outages for week ending February 14th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 10, 2020) — The following is an advisory from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding planned power outages for the week ending February 14, 2019.

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers from Rawlins to Stoney Hill, including Hard Times that there will be an outage on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the relocation of High Voltage conductors in Hard Times and a transformer in Stoney Hill.

NEVLEC will take this opportunity to complete tree trimming in the above mentioned areas.

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers from Eden Brown to Liburd Hill via Butlers that there will be an outage on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

This is to facilitate maintenance work to the High Voltage lines in Maddens.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize to its customers for any inconvenience caused due to the interruptions.