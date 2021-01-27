NEVLEC announces disconnection schedule

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 27, 2021) — The following is a notice from Management of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding a disconnection schedule for February 2021.

To our valued customers,

The Nevis Electricity Company Limited wishes to inform the general public of the Disconnection Schedule for the month of February 2021 will be as follows:

St. Paul’s area —- Week of February 01, 2021

St. John’s and St. George’s areas —- Week of February 08, 2021

St. James’ and St Thomas’ areas —- Week of February 15, 2021

Please settle all arrears in full on or before the dates specified to avoid disconnection of service.

Please take note that a $100.00 reconnection fee will be charged. Reconnection of service will be done within 24 hours of payment.