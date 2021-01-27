NIA advises on beautification of public spaces

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 27, 2021) — The following is a notice from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the beautification of public spaces.

The Nevis Island Administration commends acts of volunteerism by civic minded individuals or groups in our communities. We are mindful that such participation should be encouraged.

The Administration, however, wishes to remind the general public that all plans for beautification or modification to public spaces or infrastructure must be in keeping with the law and must first be approved by the relevant ministries.

All are asked to be guided accordingly.