Nevis Water Department to commence disconnections in April

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 26, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Water Department (NWD) regarding disconnections.

The Nevis Water Department wishes to advise all of its valued customers that disconnections would be conducted throughout the island of Nevis beginning April 05, 2021.

Customers who are in arrears for more than 90 days are encouraged to settle their outstanding amounts on their water bills on or before the above-mentioned date.

If service is disconnected due to non-payment, customer must pay 75 percent of outstanding balance due plus a $100.00 reconnection fee to have water service restored.

We look forward to your kind cooperation and understanding during this time.