Premier Brantley asks churches to open doors for National Day of Prayer

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 26, 2021) — The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will join with the church community and members of the general public on Nevis to observe the National Day of Prayer on January 28, 2021.

The National Day of Prayer, observed in St. Kitts and Nevis, encourages citizens and residents to participate in various activities to give thanks and pray for continued blessing and guidance for the nation.

Nevis Premier, Hon. Mark Brantley said in light of COVID-19 protocols, instead of a mass prayer gathering as was held in previous years, the NIA is asking churches to open their doors throughout the day and evening to allow members of the public to offer up prayers throughout the course of the day.

“On Thursday we call our beloved Nevis and our wider Federation to prayer. We have asked our spiritual leaders to open their churches throughout the towns and villages so that our people can enter into the sanctuary of their choice and offer a word of prayer.

“We ask employers to allow their workers some time to go and pray during the day. In this world now beset by the COVID-19 pandemic and the health and economic crises it has caused, we of this blessed land have much to be grateful for. God has never turned His back on us. Let us therefore pray for His continued grace and mercy and that His face will perpetually shine upon our people,” he said.

Cabinet Ministers in the Nevis Island Administration will individually attend various church services across the island to join fellow citizens in prayer and thanksgiving.