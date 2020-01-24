NEVLEC announces planned power outage on January 26th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 24, 2020) – The following is an announcement from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding a power outage scheduled for January 26th, 2020.

There will be an interruption to the electricity supply on the Gingerland Feeder on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 3:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. which will affect customers from Prospect to Liburd Hill.

This is to facilitate the replacement of a switch located at Taylor’s Pasture, and to complete tree trimming from Prospect to Central.

NEVLEC apologizes for the inconvenience caused to our valued customers.